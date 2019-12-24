India’s secular credentials

The Authoritarian and divisive polices of the BJP-led government have pushed Indians across the country to the streets in protest. The controversial Indian Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) has triggered a new wave of protests across India with the death toll rising to 26 on Monday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Authoritarian and divisive polices of the BJP-led government have pushed Indians across the country to the streets in protest. The controversial Indian Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) has triggered a new wave of protests across India with the death toll rising to 26 on Monday. There has been considerable and understandable outrage over India’s BJP government passing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that discriminates against Muslims by providing amnesty to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. This is in tandem with the BJP government’s plans to publish a nationwide registrar of citizens (NRC) to identify illegal immigrants that has already resulted in 1.9 million people being made stateless overnight in the north-eastern state of Assam. Mass detention camps are being built to house them, exemption from which would depend on the production of birth certificates and similar documents that date back decades and would be near impossible to possess given the informality of record keeping in rural India.

Led by students and enlightened sections of India without any religious axe to grind, protesters have largely been peaceful but the police provoked them into retaliation at places, and the ensuing clashes left over one dozen protesters killed and several hundred injured. The police unleashed brutality on protesters despite the presence of women and children in demonstrations. The contentious law singles out the millions of Muslims living in India, making them stateless and granting citizenship to minorities who fled persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. While the ruling Bhartia Janata Party is sticking to its guns, it is losing the support of its allies. One of its allies, Shiromani Akali Dal, has called for bringing Muslims under the purview of the CAA to quell the storm. The opposition is calling the CAA and the government’s reaction to demonstrations a ‘murder of democracy’ and ‘undeclared emergency’. Not only allies, international concern has also started pouring in against the CAA, calling on the government to reconsider the law. The recently concluded Kuala Lumpur summit, attended by 20 Muslim countries, called the law discriminatory.

The sense is that even Indian Muslims, particularly in border states, may fall through the N.R.C. cracks if they cannot produce the documents required, while Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians and Zoroastrians can claim citizenship through the new citizenship law. Mr. Modi’s party has always maintained that only Hinduism, Sikhism, Jainism and Buddhism are Indian religions. The inclusion of Christians on the list of acceptable communities in the new law is seen as a peace offering to influential Christian groups in the West. Protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state-sponsored persecution of Indian Muslims, who are the largest minority in the country making up 14.2 percent of the population. Opposition party MPs and progressive liberals of India have spoken out against the CAA and NRC but there is little they can achieve as long as the BJP is in power with a thumping majority. This episode simply throws India’s secular credentials out the window. The RSS agenda of a Hindu-only India is progressing at a blistering pace with the BJP at the wheel. The world’s largest democracy, which also happens to be a global economic and trading powerhouse, is degenerating into an autocratic intolerant state that actively thwarts peaceful protests and has started disrupting mobile phone services in its capital to recreate a situation similar to the one in Indian Occupied Kashmir where there has been an information blackout for close to five months. India no longer enjoys the pedestal it put itself on and accuses other countries, primarily Pakistan, of violating the basic human rights of religious minorities. Mr Modi is reacting strongly to condemnations coming from Muslim-majority states but he should notice how Western countries, that are non-Muslim democracies, are also criticizing his actions.

