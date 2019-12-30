IG FC Fayaz hussain lauds Frontier Corps for promoting sports

QUETTA: Addressing the final match’s ceremony of IG FC Tape Ball Cricket Tournament Inspector General Frontier Corps Major General Fayaz Hussain Shah said, the Paramilitary Force has been playing its due role in fostering sports activities in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Addressing the final match’s ceremony of IG FC Tape Ball Cricket Tournament Inspector General Frontier Corps Major General Fayaz Hussain Shah said, the Paramilitary Force has been playing its due role in fostering sports activities in Balochistan.

“Fortunately Balochistan has many shining sports talent that needs opportunities which is for Frontier Corps conducting sports activities in Balochistan.” IG FC said lauded the Tape-Ball Cricket tournament.

He further said, Frontier Corps Balochistan has been contributing its due share in promoting sports in the province which for we conducted Tape-Ball Cricket tournament at BMC ground.

He distributed the trophies and prizes among winning team and players.

