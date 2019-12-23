HRCP concerned over growing tension between institutions

KARACHI: People went missing now as they raised their voice for freedom of expression in Pakistan but in past they were Beaton with hunter, there is a clash between Military, Judiciary and government on various issues. Journalists are facing threats and pressure in the country, said Harris Khalique, Secretary General Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP). Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Harris Khalique said student who raised their voice for water they were declared as traitors by state and cases were lodge against them. The human rights movements has become weaker as the trade unionists loses their confidence in Pakistan. Human Rights Commission of Pakistan is taking initiative to strengthening all the organisations who are working for human rights, he said.

While speaking at a seminar titled “Reclaiming Civic Space in Pakistan Freedom of Association Assembly and Expression” held at Karachi Press Club organised by HRCP on Monday, Harris Khalique said that at least 100 mine workers were killed in Balochistan in 2018. Pakistan is facing serious economic crises, said Khalique.

He said that “Jamil Niazi’z book Press and Changes was launched in 1986 at the Karachi Press Club which was the historic moment for freedom of expression,” the revolutionary Poet Habib Jalib’s 57th birthday was celebrated at KPC in a huge gathering, I saw large number of police outside of KPC, he cited.

The space for political activities was shrinking in Pakistan for the rights activists, said HRCP Secretary General, adding that all the organisations working for the rights of people should united at a platform to work for deprived community. HRCP is reactivating its regional offices in all districts and also planning to work with transgenes and other rights groups for a strong movement for the rights of freedom of expression in Pakistan, Harris Khalique said.

HRCP for Chairperson Zohra Yusuf said that “As Judiciary announced sentence to death for former military dictator Pervez Musharraf the military, government and their supporters come out on street in support of Musharraf.” The Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army and MQM-P showing their solidarity with Dictator Pervez Musharraf which is a shameful act, she said.

In 1980s people were openly talked about blasphemy laws and criticise on it but today no one ready to discuss on blasphemy laws, said Zohra Yusuf,” the civil society is increasing but activism has decreased in the country, she said.

Dr, Riaz Shaikh said that “the space for freedom of expression was decreased not only in educational instructions as well as on public place for right activists.” The students were bounded by management in universities not to discuss sensitive controversial issues in premises on educational institutions, he said.

No one is ready to highlight or discuss missing persons issue at any public platform, said Riaz Shaikh, discussing the sensitive issues has become a challenge now.

HRCP Sindh Chapter vice Chairperson, Asad Iqbal Butt said that if anyone raised voice for missing person they received threats from the intelligence agencies. Military is occupied on 45 percent country’s economy, he said.

Professor Dr, Tauseef Ahmed Khan said media is facing serious challenging from past one year after this PTI government in shape of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. Pakistani history’s mostly has countless black days. Rashid Rehman was killed in Multan but his sacrifice was waste as the killers were not punished, he cited.

Talking about Student union, Tauseef Ahmed Khan said Sindh government has pass a bill uplifting ban from student union in the province which was a big success of students. Leftists has always raised the issue of restoration of student’s union in Pakistan, he pointed out.

He urged that all factions of the Journalists union should unite at one platform and start a joint movement for the freedom of press and freedom of expression in Pakistan.

