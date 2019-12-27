Houbara hunting permits

The humble houbara bustard on one side versus the rapacious Arabs and supine Pakistani governments on the other – it was always a no contest. The federal government has granted permission to kill them to King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa bin Salman al Khalifa and five other royal family members. Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Gulf country and was decorated with the highest award to boost friendship between the two brotherly countries. It seems that the migratory birds bond the Gulf rulers with Pakistan. International wildlife protection organisations like World Wildlife Fund have raised concerns about endangered animals like Balochistan’s black bear, pygmas jerboa (tiny mouse), brown rabbits, markhor, tortoise, migratory birds, including zaarhi, zark (chakor), sisi, etc. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Over the years, the number of these birds has declined due to ruthless killing, mainly by royal families of Gulf, despite the outcry of nature and wildlife protection activists. The flocks of birds fly from the colder central Asian region every year southwards to winter in Pakistan because of its relatively warm environment. For decades, royal Arab hunting expeditions have traveled to the far reaches of Pakistan in pursuit of the houbara bustard — a waddling, migratory bird whose meat, they believe, contains aphrodisiac powers. A report published in 2014 by the Balochistan Forest and Wildlife department claimed that a member of the royal family from a Gulf state had poached nearly 2,100 Houbara bustards during a three-week safari in Chaghi, Balochistan.

The endangered bird is protected under various international nature conservation conventions and local wildlife protection laws. Retired chief justice Saqib Nisar had tried in vain to protect the helpless bird in 2015 but later the court allowed the government to take independent decisions on hunting permits viewing the economic backwardness of the people living around sanctuaries. Under the permit, a hunter is allowed to hunt a certain number of houbara bustards in specific days but the royal guests often flout rules and once they start hunting, no one can stop them. Under the fresh permits, the royal family has been allotted Jamshoro district (including Thano Bula Khan, Kotri, Manjhand and Sehwan tehsils), Sujawal district’s Shah Bunder tehsil, Naushahro Feroze, Jaffarabad, Sujawal district’s Jati tehsil, Tando Mohammad Khan, Hyderabad and Malir (excluding Malir Cantonment and Dhabeji areas) districts.

News of the other royals taking over large swathes of territory in Pakistan to hunt the vulnerable houbara bustard is not new. Despite some local outcry over hunting of the endangered bird, moneyed foreigners, aided by officialdom, continue to indulge in the blood sport, with some individuals killing hundreds of houbaras per trip, making a mockery of conservation efforts. Earlier this year, the Punjab government had planned to use technology as the best saviour of wildlife in its sanctuaries and defeat gangs of poachers. It won praise from pro-animal circles for introducing information technology (IT), solar system and drone cameras to track and arrest gangs of poachers and improve promotion of breeding and protection of the wildlife in the vast desert area of Cholistan. Sadly, these measures are for local hunters, while overseas hunters have free rein to kill birds. Yet the main responsibility for allowing the wanton, yearly massacre of the houbara bustard lies with the state, specifically the foreign ministry, as it issues the permits. The state might want to prove its hospitality to its foreign friends who want to hunt in Pakistan. The issuance of permits by the centre despite devolution of the wildlife department has also been raised. It is indeed ironic that while some in the Gulf are working to protect the houbara bustard in their own countries, our government seems to care little when it comes to well-connected foreigners decimating the local bird population.

