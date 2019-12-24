Highway of Death: The unsafe Balochistan roads

QUETTA: Balochistan remained a gateway for smuggled goods and Iranian oil as the downtrodden province shares porous borders with Iran and Afghanistan where people living in the bordering towns have only source of income to get involved in the notorious and hazardous business. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Balochistan remained a gateway for smuggled goods and Iranian oil as the downtrodden province shares porous borders with Iran and Afghanistan where people living in the bordering towns have only source of income to get involved in the notorious and hazardous business.

Smuggled goods and Iranian diesel being transported across the province with full impunity despite provincial government’s multiple efforts to curb the illicit activities on provincial highways.

Apart from smuggled goods, the surreptitious transportation of Iranian smuggled oil being crossed from 959km Pak-Iran border link with Balochistan’s Chaghi, Panjgur, Gawadar and Turbat Districts.

The fraught vehicles, passenger buses and pick-up trucks with smuggled Iranian oil have become fire bomb-shell risking the lives of hundreds of people travels through Balochistan’s highways.

On December 13, a Quetta bound passenger bus completely engulfed in fire after it collided with a pick-up truck carrying smuggled Iranian oil near Kan Mehtarzai area of District Qilla Saifullah. 15 out of 16 onboard passengers burnt alive as the collision caused a fire bomb shell and engulfed the bus instantly.

According to District Officials, the Levis Force seized four pick-up trucks filled with smuggled Iranian oil but one of the four trucks escaped Levis’ security check-post and hit the bus attempting to run away.

“We didn’t find any body inside the pick-truck which indicates that the driver has survived and escaped.” Deputy Commissioner Qilla Saifullah Atique ur Rehman said.

Government of Balochistan in October imposed full on Iranian oil business across the province and announced to eliminate illegal Iranian diesel smuggling from the province following a tragic death of Commissioner Makran Divison Tariq Zehri who along with his gunmen and driver burnt to death on October 18.

Zehri was traveling to Turbat the headquarter of Makran Division when his vehicle and a pick-up carrying Iranian smuggled oil caught fire headed-on collision near Kalat.

His Death sparked outrage across the province which forced the government to ban Iranian oil business in Balochistan.

Accidents involving oil laden vehicles on provincial highways continue to happen as despite hundreds of check-points, the smugglers transporting Iranian oil which questioned the writ of provincial government as deaths in accidents involved by Iranian diesel laden vehicle jumped to 45 in 2019.

Taj Muhammad a driver from Balochistan who travels at Quetta-Karachi highway revealed that all check-points established at 689.1kmg highway involved in Iranian oil smuggling, “100 to 200 rupees bribe or extortion money fixed for each vehicle fraught with Iranian diesel which causing fatal accident on daily basis.” Taj Muhammad added.

The Government decision of banning Iranian oil business in Balochistan strongly opposed by nationalists and religious parties cited that the ban would increase unemployment in Balochistan which already plagued by poverty.

Former Deputy Chairman Senate and Secretary General of Jamiat Ulma e Islam Maulana Fhazoor Haidri strongly condemned the decision of crackdown against people attach with Iranian oil business urged the government to lift ban because majority people in Balochistan have turned jobless.

Notwithstanding Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani’s clear directives and actionable orders against Iranian oil smugglers, the Qilla Saifullah accidents lifted the lid from government’s claims regarding good governance.

In order to fend the fire-ball vehicles carrying Iranian diesel and endangering innocent lives, provincial government should keep close watch on activities of Levis Force which is covering B areas of Balochistan comprises on provincial districts link with Iran border.

The corruption element needs to completely wipe-out within the Levis Force that allowing these passenger buses and pick-up trucks to carry Iranian oil and vilifying the credibility of Government of Balochistan. Furthermore government should ensure jobs or daily wages for people attach with Iranian diesel business across Balochistan.

