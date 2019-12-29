Healthy mothers lead to healthy society

QUETTA: Deputy Commissioner Pishin Qaim Khan Lashari has said that healthy mother is guarantee of healthy child and society therefore the health of mother and child is very important. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Deputy Commissioner Pishin Qaim Khan Lashari has said that healthy mother is guarantee of healthy child and society therefore the health of mother and child is very important.

He said that the ratio of death during delivery has reached to an alarming level in the country while in order to stop malnutrition of mother and child government is working on emergent basis.

He said that parents, teachers and other people could play a key role in creating awareness in the society about benefits of healthy and quality food.

He expressed these views while addressing to a seminar regarding “health of mother and child”. The seminar was also addressed by Director General Population Welfare Balochistan Aurangzaib, Deputy Director Sattar Shahwani, Coordinator Haroon Kashi and others.

DC said that the seminar on mother and child health is aimed at to create awareness amongst people about the importance of breastfeeding so that the principles of remaining healthy are adopted and the mother and child are kept secure from the diseases.

He said that Islam also teaches about how to remain healthy and the importance of breastfeeding for child for two years. He said that mother must also focus on nutritious foods that benefit child during feeding.

DC Pishin stressed that through adopting the golden principles of Islam the mothers must depend upon breastfeeding to their child for their better growth because Balochistan is facing malnutrition issue being the most backward province in the country.

He said that there are tens of thousands of mothers in Pakistan who are unaware about the importance of breastfeeding therefore every year thousands of children die.

Like this: Like Loading...