Gwadar fishermen and CPEC

Gwadar and its port project is getting unprecedented publicity in the Pakistani media and the rulers got an issue to divert the attention of the broad masses from the economic turndown and pressing economic problems of the people. Certain state functionaries are out to mislead the people on future Gwadar development projects presumably they are involved in promoting the racket of the real estate mafia trying to earn billions overnight. Balochistan Assembly unanimously approved resolution for supply of water, electricity and other provision of facilities to fisheries in Gwadar on Thursday. Member of provincial assembly (MPA) Mir Hammal Kalmati tabled a resolution and demanded that practical measures would be taken to address problems of Gwadar.

Gwadar and its port project is getting unprecedented publicity in the Pakistani media and the rulers got an issue to divert the attention of the broad masses from the economic turndown and pressing economic problems of the people. Certain state functionaries are out to mislead the people on future Gwadar development projects presumably they are involved in promoting the racket of the real estate mafia trying to earn billions overnight. Balochistan Assembly unanimously approved resolution for supply of water, electricity and other provision of facilities to fisheries in Gwadar on Thursday. Member of provincial assembly (MPA) Mir Hammal Kalmati tabled a resolution and demanded that practical measures would be taken to address problems of Gwadar.

Resolution regarding Fishermen of Gwadar issues, shortage of clean and drinking water in Gwadar, shortfall of electricity power supply and unemployment was presented from opposition members of Balochistan National Party including Sana Baloch, Mir Akhtar Hussain Langove and Mir Hammal Kalmati. Addressing on the resolution, Sana Baloch accused that by a well planned conspiracy attempts and measures are being taken to wipe out the local people from Gwadar. Rights and promised privileges for the people of Gwadar are in danger. “We must have to take action to secure and to protect the rights of the local population of Gawadar” Sana Baloch said. There are serious reservation on the intention of the rulers on building Gwadar Port and its allied Free Trade Area scheme.

Why the Federal Government failed to make any significant investment on improving quality of life in Gwadar and also on the project itself. However, Fisheries in Balochistan remained an ignored sector of its potential economy for the past six decades or more. In Gwadar, fishermen were protesting to save their only remaining source of livelihood ‘Demi Zar’, the Eastern Bay, Western Bay had already been refrained for docking due to Marine drive project and fishermen are afraid that East-Bay-Expressway project will snatch the remaining dockyard from them.

Eastern bay is used by fishermen for docking and fishing, that is where the new project of East Bay Expressway is underway, which is a 140 million dollar project. The project aims to connect Gwadar with the coastal highway. Despite protests and concerns, work on the project is underway, and dredgers are busy in clearing the sand from Custom office to Dhorea areas. Authorities have also asked fishermen to remove their boats from the Bay as the work gets its momentum.

The illegal fishing is directly affecting fishermen in Balochistan, and the attempt is endangering the amplification of fish. Three-fourth of Pakistani coast line is in Balochistan and the greater half of the same coast is in Iranian Balochistan known as Mekran Coast.

To this date no corrective measures were taken to rehabilitate the water reservoir for feeding the people of Gwadar and its surroundings. The work on the Gwadar Port started in 2002 and there was no plan or efforts to building the supplementary and complimentary projects providing fresh water, electricity, manpower training or human skill development, proper sewerage system for the proposed Free Trade Area where massive industrial units will be built. No efforts were made to develop water resources for feeding the future mega city of Gwadar or its huge industrial and commercial complex on the pattern of Chah Bahar. They had shown no interest to rehabilitate the Akra Kaur dam water reservoir leaving aside the fresh water storage schemes for Gwadar. Same is the case with the electricity. The entire State of Pakistan is depending on importing electricity for Gwadar from Iranian Balochistan where there is no concept of load shedding or power breakdown.

Elected representative of Gwadar raises the voice for the right of Gwadar and Fishermen’s but will the provincial governments raise its voice for the rights and protection of the local population of Gwadar, who have lived there for hundreds of years? Does the federal government consider the people of Gwadar and Makran to be citizens of Pakistan and act accordingly? Only time will answer these questions, but at the moment nothing positive seems to be happening in this regard.

