Govt should dismiss OGRA summary as no more inflation will be tolerated: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman reacted to the summary of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) related to increase in the prices of petroleum products, and asked the government to not at least inflate if they cannot provide relief to the people.

Sherry Rehman rejected the summary of the OGRA in her statement, and asked: “On what basis is the government raising prices?”

She further said that the government is already selling oil on expensive rates as compared to the global market. She expressed that the inflation has left people of nowhere. “In a year and half, the incumbent government has raised the petrol prices by Rs27.”

PPP Senator asserted that the public cannot bear the burden of inflation any more for which the government should dismiss the summary regarding increased petrol prices.

Earlier, The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has sent a summary to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources to increase the prices of petroleum products from January 1, 2020.

The Ogra has proposed an increase of Rs2.25 per liter in the price of high speed diesel. The new price if approved would be Rs127.26 per liter.

The proposed increase for petrol has been estimated to be Rs2.26 per liter to Rs116.60 per liter. The price of kerosene and light diesel from next month is likely to be Rs99.45 per liter with an increase of Rs3.10 and Rs84.50 with an increase of Rs2.08 per liter.