Govt should dismiss OGRA summary as no more inflation will be tolerated: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed responded to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s statement saying that the politics of ‘baby Zardari’ is a captive of his father’s corruption.

Murad Saeed expressed the real tragedy is that ‘accidental chairman’ always defends every form of corruption whenever he goes air on the TV. “His father [Asif Ali Zardari] has invented such shameful ways of corruptions which has shocked the world,” he added.

Communications Minister asserted that the nation supported the income programme for lower class in severe conditions but Bilawal’s father along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif used all the funds on their die-hard workers.

He said that the dream of toppling the incumbent government has disturbed both father and son each day and night for the past one and a half year. “They have spent the past one and a half year in tension, and will spend the next three and a half years in the same way”. He expressed hope saying that Bilawal and Zardari will stay ashamed and confused even after that.