Govt keen to address minorities’ issues: Dinesh Kumar

QUETTA: Advisor to Chief Minister for Minorities’ affairs Dinesh Kumar accompanied with Commander Frontier Corps Kharan Colonel Umar Farooq met with Hindu Panchayat announced 20 acers land for Hindu community in district Kharan.

“Government of Balochistan has fulfilled its promise by establishing Minorities Affairs Department in the province while BAP led provincial government keen to address minorities’ issues in the province.” Dinesh Kumar added.

The Hindu Panchayat informed the Advisor regarding their issues urged him to implement the job quota for Minorities in government jobs.

Dinesh Kumar pledged to address the issues of Minorities added the minorities’ have contributed their due role in development of Pakistan and Balochistan hence provincial government keen ty ensure facilities for all minorities living in Balochistan,

“Government of Balochistan has allocated rupees one billion rupees for development of minorities’ community in Balochistan which has never done by any government in the province.”

