Govt involving youth in healthy activities, says Khaliq Hazara

Abdul Khaliq Hazara shared these views on the closing ceremony of Quetta District League Championship in Quetta on Monday. He said Sports Complexes are being constructed at every divisional headquarters of the province Every available resource is being utilized for the promotion of Sports in Balochistan.

“Sport is also such an engaging physical activity with unique advantages. The advantage has physical, mental and social dimensions. Popular sports like football, cricket and basketball demand vigorous physical involvements. But the intellectual dimension of sports activities is also as important as physical engagements” told by advisor sports.

Khaliq Hazara said Sports plays a lot of great roles in the strengthening of a nation by building and improving the health and character of the citizens of the nation. Sports bring activeness and speed to our way of acting. Sports can also be said to be any form of competitive and physical activity that people play through organised or causal participation. It helps all of us improve and also to maintain skills and physical ability. It can serve as a means of entertainment.

Abdul Khaliq Hazara also emphasized on the importance of the healthy activities and said sports activities and said attempts are also been taken to provide maximum possible facilities to the sportsmen of Balochistan.

“Games and sports are physical activities that are involved in development of skills of a competitive nature. Basically, two groups or more, compete against one another for a prize or sometimes for just entertainment. There is a need to sporting activities for both women and men, old and young as it improves mental, physical and sometimes the financial health of a person. The importance of sports and games can never be overlooked as it is very necessary. There are various reasons a person can be involved in sports, a person can engage in sporting activities for their own professional growth and as well as for personal reasons. It is a good thing for both girls and boys to build very fine physiques. It helps people become strong, mentally alert, and physically fit” Khliq Hazara told.

Later Advisor Sports and culture Abdul Khaliq Hazaara distributed trophies and gifts among the players and officials of the championship.

