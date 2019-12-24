Governor stresses joint efforts for economic uplift

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday lauded the contribution of traders in uplifting country’s economy and imparting jobs to masses calling traders to take benefits from investment opportunities in the country. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday lauded the contribution of traders in uplifting country’s economy and imparting jobs to masses calling traders to take benefits from investment opportunities in the country.

He shared these views while meeting with a delegation of traders led by Anjuma Nisar here at Governor House pledged protection to businessman community seek to invest in Balochistan.

Former Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Alla udd Din Marri and Senator Haji Ghulam Ali were present in the meeting.

“Balochistan was replete with natural resources, fruits and dry fruit which sustaining country’s economy.” Governor Balochistan said.

Briefing the delegation on revamping law and order in the province Amanullah Yasinzai said, Law Enforcement Agencies have restored peace in the province hence the province clinched interest of businessman community willing to invest in Balochistan,

“The province was gateway of Central Asia’s trade activities thus China has been reaching in central Asian markets through Balochistan.” Governor said added the province would be turned as economic hub of the entire region.

