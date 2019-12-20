Gender disparity

Pakistan has been named among the worst performers in the newly released Global Gender Gap Report 2020 released by the World Economic Forum (WEF), having closed only 56pc of the gender gap. The country ranks third-to-last (151st), only surpassing Iraq and Yemen. We rank 151 out of 153 countries, just ahead of Iraq and Yemen. Among South Asian countries, Pakistan is at the bottom as Bangladesh ranks 50, Nepal 101, Sri Lanka 102, India 112, Maldives 123 and Bhutan 131. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“This performance represents an improvement from the previous edition (55.0), but it is insufficient to prevent Pakistan from falling in the rankings, as new countries have entered the rankings at a higher position,” the report reads.

The report stated that only one-quarter of women participate in the labour force in Pakistan compared with 85 percent of men (148th). Whereas, women only occupy 5pc of senior and leadership roles in the country (146th), twice the rate of 2016.

Health or education may remain problem areas as long as the situation is not improved for all, irrespective of gender. However, there has still to be concerted government action in other areas to ensure that progress is made. There may be some point in passing new laws, but it would be better if existing laws were operationalised first. There has been too much attention paid to taking measures only to satisfy one foreign lobby or another. The time has come for action to change the way that half the population lives out its life.

The report further estimated that only 18pc of Pakistan’s labour income goes to women (148th), one of the lowest share among countries studied.

However, the political gender gap has narrowed markedly over the past two years but remains wide (15.9, 93rd). In 2017, there was not a single female minister. As of 1 January 2019, there were three women in the 25-member cabinet.

What is more worrying is that in 2006, Pakistan stood 112 in the ranking only to reach 151 in 2019. Similarly, in economic participation and opportunity, Pakistan stood at 112 in 2006, in educational attainment 110th, in health and survival 112nd and in political empowerment 37th. The male-dominated society has shrunk opportunities for women and those making it to workplaces face harassment, discrimination and bias. As per the report, only one-quarter of women are in the labour force, five per cent in senior and leadership roles and 18 per cent in the labour income share. In education, though higher education institutes are dominated by women, the overall scenario is not encouraging in terms of gap balancing. In the educational gender gap, half of the women are literate compared with 71 per cent of men. Similar gaps are seen in health and political areas.

Several laws have been made only to play to the gallery, otherwise women and girls are still married before the age of 18; they are prevented or discouraged from working; they are denied equal inheritance rights, and they often suffer from domestic violence. Most of the women have no say in decisions about marriage, contraceptive use and health care. Lastly, we have yet to take action to track budget allocations for gender equality. The government and civil society must work towards gender parity. However, this last variable also shows that women in politics have not done much for their less fortunate sisters, and that the reservation system has permitted certain women to gain membership of every elected body from union council to the National Assembly, but it has not translated into greater opportunities in either health or education for women.

