Gas price hike

The Oil and gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) proposed to the government to increase gas tariff by 221 percent and if approved it will come into force from January 1, 2020. This the second dose of heavy tariff raise in the current fiscal year. In July gas price was increase by 22 percent. Last year it was jacked up by 141 percent.

The Oil and gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) proposed to the government to increase gas tariff by 221 percent and if approved it will come into force from January 1, 2020. This the second dose of heavy tariff raise in the current fiscal year. In July gas price was increase by 22 percent. Last year it was jacked up by 141 percent. The regulator has suggested up to 191 percent increase for domestic consumers; for commercial and industrial consumers by 31 percent and for fertilizer industry by 135 percent. The new slabs will have across-the Board multiplier effect on prices of all commodities and services. Prices of fertilizers, cement and essential consumers’ goods will register unprecedented rise. Electricity and transport fares will go up. It will further push up the two digit inflation. The combined effect will be shrinking production in agriculture and industry. A number of export products including cement, textile and leather products will become less competitive in terms of price in the international market. The increase in gas tariff will generate revenue of Rs.40 billion for the two gas companies which would have accrued if gas theft by industrial and commercial consumers in collusion with gas companies’ officials had been checked besides the pilferage by domestic consumers in the gas producing districts of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. Raising the gas tariff is that does not mean just higher gas bills. For the domestic consumer, that is bad enough. If approved by the government, the 136 per cent increase in the gas tariff, would go into effect in January, which would mean that the hike takes place in the depths of winter, when heating requirements are added to cooking, thus ensuring a bonanza for the government. This is the second blow the gas consumer has suffered since the present government came to office, with the increase in gas prices; one of the conditionalities of the IMF. But a gas tariff hike also means that the food we eat also increases in price. That is because gas is a feedstock for fertilizer, and it is predicted that urea fertilizer will go up Rs500 to Rs700 a bag. With the wheat crop sowing just round the corner, it remains to be seen whether the new tariff is used as an excuse to hike the price of fertilizer at once, or whether fertilizer manufacturers wait until the hike actually kicks in. However, the Kharif crop next year will definitely sown with the dearer fertilizer, which will mean that food price increases can be expected whenever that crop hits the markets. Meanwhile, even if that delay happens, vegetable prices can be expected to go up sooner, as the dearer fertilizer will be used. That will in turn set in motion a broad-based demand for higher wages in industry, as workers struggle to make both ends meet. When staples go up later in the year, a fresh round of wage demands can be expected. That of course assumes that those workers do not have to struggle with unemployment. Instead of growing, even at a sluggish rate, large-scale manufacturing actually contracted in the July-October period of this year, 6.5 per cent year on year. This indicates a malaise in the economy as deep as the foreign exchange crisis that the government spent the last year lamenting, with jobs being lost instead of created. Just as that was handled on war footing, this too should be similarly handled, not made worse by an ill-advised fidelity to IMF conditionalities. The constant increase in the price of essential utilities will both strain domestic budgets as well as prevent further investments in the economy. Who will invest in Pakistan when the cost of consuming essential inputs cannot be calculated? Price increases are not the best way to solve the circular debt problem in Pakistan. The gas hikes will only add to the public’s misery.

