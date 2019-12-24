FPCCI election: QCCI nominates Jumma Khan for vice president’s slot

QUETTA: Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industries (QCCI) announced the candidates for the annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and has nominated former President Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industries (QCCI) for slot of vice president. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industries (QCCI) announced the candidates for the annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and has nominated former President Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industries (QCCI) for slot of vice president.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday the Pattern Chief of QCCI Farooq Khilji has said the annual elections of FPCCI being held on December 27 in Karachi in which President of all Chambers and Executive Members would participate.

“The Ex-President of QCCI Haji Jumma Badezai has been elected as Chairman of FPCCI unopposed but the QCCI members would vote for Progressive Groups during Karachi’s elections.” Farooq Khilji accompanied with Badar ud Din Kakar said.

He further said, Balochistan’s votes have gained importance in FPCCI elections with strength of 50 or 60 that would address the issues of provincial traders particularly doing business at provincial borders.

Replying to a query Khliji said, the President would be elected from Punjab province while two groups from Punjab have been contesting FPCCI annual elections.

The Vice-President of QCCI Badar ud Din Kakar has vowed to launch joint strive for the rights of provincial businessmen community added Balochistan’s votes would bring change for the whole community.

He refuted hearsays regarding differences in QCCI added all members are united under one flag for the rights of traders’ community.

