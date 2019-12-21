Former Balochistan CM rules out deal on CPEC

QUETTA: The President of National Party and former Chief Minister Balochistan Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch has said, the NP stands with Judiciary in high treason verdict against former President General retd Parvez Musharraf demanding zero intervention in constitution and political affairs. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The President of National Party and former Chief Minister Balochistan Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch has said, the NP stands with Judiciary in high treason verdict against former President General retd Parvez Musharraf demanding zero intervention in constitution and political affairs.

“Opposition parties have been supporting the court decision of sentencing death penalty to former President General retd Parvez Musharraf in high treason case because no one is above the law.” Dr. Malik Baloch said added intervention in constitution and parliamentary affairs should be ended now.

The former Chief Minister shared these views on Saturday while addressing two-day policy convention conducted by PILDAT at Ghos Buksh Bizenjo research center Gwadar.

More than 60 members of numerous political parties participated in the convention discussed implementation on 18th amendments and rights of provinces.

President National Party said, the participants have prepared policy drafts which would be approved if NP gets another chance of ruling the province, “Unfortunately since last 72 years, democracy never allowed to be nourished while attempts being made to run the country as Security State.” Malik Baloch said.

“Ironically opposition parties always raise demands of public rights but after getting power, behavior toward public issues gets changes which need to be prevented.”

He further said, the National Party has been striving to turn Pakistan as welfare state where all nations and communities abled receive their rights by the government, “

Lamenting over the plight of Gwadar Port, President NP said, tough CPEC would be a game changer for the entire Balochistan but we should focus over the plight of Gwadar Port which doesn’t meet International Standards.

“Balochistan should be the owner of Gwadar Port and 51% income of the port should be spent on people of Gwadar but today local population has feared for their future due to CPEC.”

“National Party in its two and half year’s tenure extinguished the province engulfed by terrorism and we succeeded in restoring public trust over provincial government.” Malik Baloch said refuted allegations that he signed CPEC projects not in interest of Balochistan.

He also demanded strict action against illegal trawling exploiting the rights of local fishermen community in Gwadar, “The rights of local fishermen community should be protected in all development projects as an ambiguity exists regarding Gwadar Expressway.”

He also vowed no compromise on rights of Balochistan and due share of the masses over provincial natural resources.

