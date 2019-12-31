FM Qureshi warns of false flag operation by India in Kashmir

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said Pakistan has once again drawn the attention of the world over Narendra Modi government’s intentions of staging a false flag operation to divert the world attention from the grave human rights violations in India and occupied Kashmir. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said Pakistan has once again drawn the attention of the world over Narendra Modi government’s intentions of staging a false flag operation to divert the world attention from the grave human rights violations in India and occupied Kashmir.

“The world must have its interests for considering India its commercial ally but it should not be silent on the prevailing situation in India giving due importance to people’s values,” Qureshi told the Eleventh Advisory Council meeting at the Foreign Office on Monday.

The Advisory Council which was set up by Prime Minister Imran Khan was meant to dispel the impression that the foreign policy was mostly security-centric. Comprising of ministers of finance, commerce and planning, the Council has been tasked with formulating recommendations related to Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Anti-Muslim citizenship law has split India into two schools of thoughts: FM Qureshi

The Advisory Council on Monday focused on events inside India where protests have been going on for the last two weeks against Modi-regime’s Hindutva policies.

The foreign minister said millions of people in India had realised what was happening in the country, including human rights organisations and international media who were covering the protest in the country over the controversial anti-Muslim citizenship law.

“Those who have interests in India have set aside their democratic values and kept mum over this situation,” FM Qureshi was quoted by a Foreign Office statement.

Qureshi further pointed out that those protesting in India against discriminatory measures were facing the worst police torture on behest of the Modi regime. “Police were involved in torturing people by raiding Muslim majority areas,” he remarked.

The meeting also deliberated on the situation in occupied Kashmir where millions have been under curfew since August 5.

“This situation prevails across the country, but the Modi government is unmoved,” he added. “The Indian government had blocked the voice of occupied Kashmir through the communication blackout and curfew but the voice of entire India could not be suppressed.”

This tension, he said, was no more confined to any religion, area or language, but had spread to every nook and cranny of India.

The foreign minister further said a first information report (FIR) had been registered against 10,000 students for holding protest demonstrations. Qureshi added that India might carry out any drama in Kashmir to divert world attention from the internal chaos.

