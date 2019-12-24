Efforts afoot for provision of quality education: Zamrak

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai has said, the future of Pakistan and Balochistan lies upon youth hence they should keenly focus on their education in order to uplift development in the country. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai has said, the future of Pakistan and Balochistan lies upon youth hence they should keenly focus on their education in order to uplift development in the country.

He shared these views on Tuesday while meeting with a delegation of students here in Quetta adding provincial government utilizing all resources to ensure provision of quality health facilities for young generation,

“Fortunately Balochistan has been blessed with talented students who have been lighting province’s name at national and international forums thus government is responsible to impart them quality educational facilities and environment.” Achakzai said pledged earnest attempts for their bright educational future.

He further said, educational is the only key of building a good character of our youth therefore the young generation should focus on their education because they would lead Balochistan and Pakistan,

“The developed countries focused on educational development hence they emerged as successful nations on earth.” Zamrak Achakzai added.

Like this: Like Loading...