Earthquake measuring 6.4 jolts Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and surrounding areas

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/PESHAWAR: Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and other cities of district Khyber on Friday as an earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale rocked the cities.

The earthquake was also felt in the areas surrounding Peshawar, Malakand and Chitral. Tremors jolted Sargodha and its surrounding area.

No loss of life or property have been reported so far. Frightened people rushed out of their homes and offices in different cities of the country after the tremors were felt.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) the epicentre of the earthquake was the Koh-e-Hindukush mountain in Afghanistan and it measured 210 kilometers deep.

The earthquake struck at 4:39pm.