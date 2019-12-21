Court sentences university lecturer Junaid Hafeez to death on blasphemy charge

A district court in Multan on Saturday sentenced academic Junaid Hafeez to death for committing blasphemy on social media, local media reported.

In 2013, Junaid Hafeez, a 26 year-old Fulbright scholar and lecturer at a university in Multan, was arrested on allegations of blasphemy. The charges against him included “liking” an allegedly blasphemous Facebook page.

The conviction is the first-ever death sentence awarded to any accused under blasphemy law in the judicial history of Pakistan.

Hafeez’s sentence was announced in central city of Multan, where he was a university professor at the time of his arrest. His counsel Asad Jamal slammed the decision as “most unfortunate”.

“We will appeal against this verdict,” Jamal toldAFP.

The sentence was announced under Section 295-A, 295-B and 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Section 295-A deals with “deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs,” Section 295-B is regarding the “Defiling, etc., of Holy Qur’an”, whereas 295-C deals with the “use of derogatory remarks, etc., in respect of the Holy Prophet.”

The court, in its short order, wrote that all the sentences shall run consecutively and the accused will not be entitled to the benefit of section 382-B (reduction of period of sentence of imprisonment) of CrPc “because in case of blasphemer, this court has found no circumstances for taking lenient view and it is also not permitted in Islam”.

Police had accused Hafeez of running and disseminating blasphemous content from a Facebook page. However, the page had remained active even after fourteen months of his arrest.

Police records show that the case against Hafeez was filed under Sections 295-B and 295-C of the blasphemy law, which restricts police from conducting detailed investigation through Joint Investigation Team before the registration of case. Therefore, an inquiry into the matter was not conducted.

After legal experts refused to contest his case, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan’s Multan coordinator, Rashid Rehman, had pleaded Hafeez’s case.

Rehman made an application to the Lahore High Court (LHC), requesting that the trial be moved to Lahore given the hostile environment in Multan and the threats to the lives of Hafeez and his counsel.

In September 2014, the LHC had refused the application, stating there is “no material in support of the apprehension expressed on behalf of the petitioner” and that they should approach the police in Multan for protection.

Unidentified assailants killed Rehman in his office in May 2014.

Earlier this month, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) had also placed Hafeez on its global victims’ database highlighting extreme trauma and death threats to his life in jail.

Academic high-flyer to blasphemy accused

Hafeez got the top position in the intermediate exams held in 2003 and received a gold medal for his outstanding performance.

He later got admitted to King Edward Medical College in Lahore to study medicine but left the institution within two years without completing his MBBS due to his interest in art and literature.

In 2009, as a Fulbright Scholar, he spent a year at Jackson State University in Mississippi, studying theatre, photography and English literature.