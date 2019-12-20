Court extends Hamza Shahbaz’s judicial remand till January 3

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has on Friday extended Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz’s judicial remand in assets beyond means case till January 3.

The court resumed the hearing against Hamza Shahbaz and his cousin Yousaf Abbas and inquired about the reason behind their absence. The court was told that the suspects could not be produced before due to the lawyers’ strike and security issues.

The AC judge expressed resentment and issued show-cause notice to the relevant authorities for not bringing Hamza Shahbaz and Yousaf Abbas to the court while declaring that the act is against the law.

The court ordered to produce Hamza Shahbaz and Yousaf Abbas before it on December 3 and adjourned the hearing.