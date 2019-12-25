Conspiracies against country to be foiled: CM Balochistan

QUETTA: The national flag was hoisted at the Quaid-i-Azam Residency in Ziarat on Wednesday in a ceremony to commemorate the founder of Pakistan’s birthday, held on the lawns of the historic building where the leader had spent his last days. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

National Flags were hoisted on principal government buildings across the province. Special events were also arranged to highlight and promote Jinnah’s ideas and views particularly with regard to rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution and upholding of democracy.

In Ziarat, national Flag-hoisted by Acting Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan.

Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Wasim Ashraf and IG FC Balochistan North Major General Syed Fayyaz Hussain Shah were also there with the chief guest Qasim Khan Suri.

Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Wasim Ashraf, Inspector General Frontier Cops Balochistan North Major General Syed Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Member Parliament of Balochistan Assembly, Tribal Chieftains, Elders, Notables and school children and people from different walks of life also attended the ceremony. National Songs were also sung by students of different schools on traditional and folk dance beats.

Addressing Flag Hoisting Ceremony Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan also paid tribute to the great leader of sub Continent and said, ‘by the continuous and tiring efforts and struggle of father of the nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a dream of acquisition of sovereign state of land for the Muslims of sub continent has achieved’.

“Enemies of Pakistan which was emerged on the map of the world on ideological basis and grounds, have been intriguing against the Islamic Republic, but every conspiracy against our motherland will never be succeeded” Jam Kamal Khan said.

“Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a visionary man, who had envisaged a separate identity, needs and political direction of the Muslims of the sub-continent. The insight of his foresight and vision can be witnessed even today with the prevailing conditions in India and the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Today marks as a special day in the history of our homeland,” Jam Kamal Khan said.

“The Quaid-e-Azam had called Kashmir the ‘jugular vein’ of Pakistan, and on this day we reaffirm our commitment that the entire Pakistani nation stands united, solid as a rock, behind their Kashmiri people. The entire world was witnessing the perversion of the so-called secular outlook of the Indian Constitution today, with discrimination and brutal actions against different minorities especially Muslims, including the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 and its aftermath. Indeed, these developments have, again, vindicated the conviction of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that the extremist Hindus of India will never allow the Muslim minority to live with respect and dignity” told by CM Balochistan.

Chief Minister Balochistan also said they were indebted to the great Quaid for enabling the nation to live freely and preserve its social, cultural and religious identity.

“Quaid’s charisma inspired the Muslims of South Asia during the distressful times and circumstances. The Quaid-i-Azam was amongst the great and visionary leaders of the 20th Century and had inspired millions across the world” Jam Kamal Khan said.

Lietenant General Wasim Ashraf Commander Southern Command also addressed the occasion and said, eight decades before father of the nation presented the concept and Two Nations Theory and time has proved that Muhammad Ali Jinnah Eight decades back predicted about the future of sub continent.

“Enemies of motherland have been intriguing against the sovereignty of the Country, but all their conspiracies will not be succeeded” he added.

Acting Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri also address the ceremony and said that present government of Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf has been following the doctrines and principals left by father of the nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“PTI-led government is fully committed to follow the doctrine and dogmas left by Quaid e Azamm Muhammad Ali Jinnah. By following the footprints of father of the Nation, targets of a true welfare and democratic state will surely be achieved” told by Acting Speaker National Assembly.

Qasim Suri told that ‘Concept of Two Nations Theory was given by Mr. Jinnah father of the nation almost 8 decades before. Concept of Two nations has again proved in today’s world’.

“The way ruling BJP government of India has imposed citizenship act and the way they abolish the constitutional rights of the Muslims of occupied Kashmir; both these inhuman, illogical and biased attempts of extremist Hindu party has proved that Racial, cultural, Religious, ethnic and other differences are still exists in India”.

Qasim Khan Suri Acting Speaker NA while paying tribute to the father of the nation said, this independent, autonomous and sovereign piece of land has acquired by the single handedly struggle of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who led the Muslims of sub continent and successfully proved to acquire a piece of land for the Muslims of the sub continent.

“Unity, Faith and Discipline’ are a beacon of light for making Naya Pakistan – the truly Quaid’s Pakistan” Qasim Khan Suri said.

Acting Speaker NA also said, 80 million Muslims of Indian held Kashmir have been facing the atrocities and genocide and other brutalities by the hands of the Indian Army.

“Curfew has been enforced in the occupied valley from 144 days. 144 days prolonged Locked Down of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir has unveil and revealed the true realities of the India” told by Qasim Khan Suri.

“Minorities in Pakistan has been enjoying equal rights and powers and they are entirely free to move elsewhere or to join any profession. Constitution of Pakistan also guarantees the equal rights of the every citizen of the country without discrimination of Religion, Caste, Color, Creed, or any other kind of discrimination” Qasim Khan Suri added.

“The decisive Freedom Movement spearheaded by the Quaid was a manifestation of his political insight and sagacity, as well as his firm commitment to the ideals of democracy and rule of law till his last breath,” said the Acting Speaker NA.

He said, on the day, “we must not forget the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir facing the worst human rights violations at the hands of the fascist RSS-inspired BJP government”.

