CM takes notice of low gas pressure in Quetta

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Friday took notice of public outrage against low-gas pressure in Balochistan directed his staff to address the issue on priority level by meeting with SSGC officials.

“People in the province particularly in freezing areas suffering from low-gas pressure hence government of Balochistan would contact with SSGC officials in order to address the issue.” Jam Kamal said added the GM Sui-Southern Gas Company should ensure full gas pressure during winter season.

Meanwhile residents of Almo chowk. Killi Ismael, Killi Shabo and Airport road staged demonstration against low-gas pressure and chanted fully throat slogans against provincial government and SSGC officials.

The protesters blocked the Airport road by torching used tires which disrupted the traffic particularly passenger busses coming from Punjab and KPK province.

“Today we are on roads with our women and children because in -4 and -3 temperature the resident of Quetta deprived from natural gas.” The protesters said added our children being effected with flue and other diseases.

They further said, despite many contacts with gas officials, the SSGC foiled in maintaining gas pressure in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan,

“Tough there is no gas throughout 24 hours but the gas company busy in pestering poor residents with overbilling.” The protesters said demanded immediate relief of gas supply.

