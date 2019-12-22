CM Kamal visits Quddus Bizenjo at hospital

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan visited Civil Hospital Quetta, to inquire health of Speaker Provincial Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who was admitted in the hospital due to food poisoning. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan visited Civil Hospital Quetta, to inquire health of Speaker Provincial Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who was admitted in the hospital due to food poisoning.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal met Speaker Provincial Assembly, Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo, inquired about the health of the Speaker and expressed his best wishes for the early recovery of the Speaker.

Provincial Minister Mir Arif Mohammad Hassani, Abdul Rehman Khethran, Mir Saleem Khosa, Parliamentry Secretary Dinesh Kumar and Member Provincial Assembly Mir Hamal Kalmati were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the hygiene and security situation in the hospital in addition to the cardiac intensive care ward of the hospital. He directed the MS hospital to further improve the cleanliness, security and treatment in the hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...