CM Kamal discusses uplift projects with governor

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal called on Governor Shah Farman here on Tuesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal called on Governor Shah Farman here on Tuesday.

According to an official handout, they exchanged views on various matters relating to the wellbeing of the people of the province. Chief Minister and Governor Balochistan also discussed the improving law and order situation and provision of justice were the top priorities of the government.

They also discussed development schemes, matters of mutual concern, administrative issues, and current political scenario of province and country as a whole discussed in the meeting. To provide basic facilities of life to the far flanged areas of the province also discussed.

Like this: Like Loading...