CM Jam Kamal and Sana Baloch debate on Twitter over PSDP

QUETTA: Responding over the special court's judgement against former President General retd Parvez Musharraf Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, thousands of martyrs have given their lives for this land questioning who are we trying to please, the enemies of Pakistan.

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)



QUETTA: Responding over the special court’s judgement against former President General retd Parvez Musharraf Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, thousands of martyrs have given their lives for this land questioning who are we trying to please, the enemies of Pakistan.

“We cannot let anyone to degrade or humiliate our armed forces because thousands of martyrs have given their lives for the country.” Jam Kamal said on tweeted on Thursday.

Replying to the opposition over PSDB debate in last Assembly Session, CM Jam Kamal said, the opposition will get all answers in coming assembly proceeding.

Inshallah in our coming session you will get all your answers from me on all these.. But will repeat u again n again…please correct ur data and numbers…your team which is providing u speeches and data, is quite out at times. https://t.co/8CIjqOf3p2 — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) December 19, 2019

Dear Jam sb, my facts & statistics are based on reputable National & International reports / papers, feelings and aspiration of #Balochistan #poverty stricken population, #unemployed & frustrated #youth, local business & #labourers directly affected by the bad #Governance https://t.co/HOZFHAXxpu — Sana Ullah BALOCH, MPA (@Senator_Baloch) December 19, 2019

“Dear Sana, Inshallah in today’s session you will get all your answers from me.” Jam Kamal responded to opposition’s member Sana Baloch who questioned provincial PSDP and termed the PSDP as full of flaws.

Taking the jab on Sana Baloch regarding his claims of lapse of provincial funds CM Balochistan said, I will repeat you again and again please correct your data and numbers, “Your team which is providing you speeches and data, is quite out at times,” Jam Kamal added.

