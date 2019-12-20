CM denies Quetta uplift project tender cancellation

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, incumbent government avoiding to start development schemes in-haste adding keen monitoring being in-place to ensure quality in all projects. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Responding on the call-attention notice raised by BNP’s Parliamentary Leader Malik Naseer Shahwani, CM Balochistan assured the opposition that government commencing development schemes across the province after reviewing all aspects in order to remove flaws from all projects,

“Government of Balochistan going to laying down the foundation stone of province’s Cancer Hospital in coming days while Sports Complexes would be constructed in Kuchlak and Sariyab.” Jam Kamal elaborated government’s policy at Assembly’s floor.

He refuted the hearsays regarding cancelation of tendering in Quetta development project adding road expansion projects being launched in the provincial capital because we seek to construct highways that never touched from last 40 years.

“Indeed there is need of better mechanism in order to complete all development schemes hence we have been approaching firms with experience in order to ensure quality in all development schemes.” Jam Kamal responded to the opposition lauded the positive remarks of opposition parties on road expansion projects in Quetta.

He further said, many firms didn’t qualify with the standard of provincial government therefore after consensus government has decided to unveil a new mechanism which secure the public money,

“We have amended the tenders which would be announced in next couple of days while new tenders would be published.” Jam Kamal said.

“Quetta is a home of entire masses of Balochistan therefore the face of our province should be developed with all facilities for people comes here from other provinces.” CM Balochistan added.

