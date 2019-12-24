CM Balochistan calls for adherence on Quaid Principles

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliayni has called for adherence on Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s principles in order to avert challenges griped the country. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In his message on the 143 birthday of founder of the Nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, CM Balochistan has stressed upon unity and discipline in order to steer Pakistan out from current challenges,

“The Quaid’ principle must be adhered in order to avert woes pestering Pakistan today, Baba e Qoum’s guidance provides sustainability to the state.” CM Balochistan added.

He further said, though the opponents of Pakistan have been attempting to destabilize the country but their timid moves could be intercepted with unity,

“Pakistan has emerged after a colossal sacrificed rendered by our forefathers while people of Balochistan joined Quaid e Azam’s hands in building a separate nation for Muslims.”

Jam kamal said, the Quaid had true attachment with Balochistan which for independent states in Balochistan merged with Pakistan, “The Quaid spent his last days in Ziarat while people of Balochistan welcomed him and rendered love and respect for Baba e Quoum.”

“On the 143 birthday of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we being a nation must adhere his principles and foster unity to make sure prosperity and development of Pakistan.” Chief Minister Jam Kamal added.

