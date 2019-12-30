Chairman PAC lashes out at local govt department over irregularities

QUETTA: Chairman Public Accounts Committee Akhtar Hussain Langove has slammed local government department for mass irregularities in the department emphasizing legislation to curb corruption in LG department. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“The illicit practices in Local Government department should have been prevented during pas regimes but none ever attempted to control the irregularities in LG department.” Akthar Hussain Langove said while addressing Public Accounts Committee meeting on Monday added no-one is above from PAC.

The Chairman also expressed irk over lack of mechanism to curb corruption in LG department adding despite passing an act in 2010, the affairs in department were yet to be revamped,

“The department has been exempted from audit regarding transferring funds at District Government level which has been fostering corruption in the department but this practice can’t be allowed anymore in Balochistan.” Langove said added PAC has right to audit each and every department of the province.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi, Nasrullah Zeeray, MPA Akbar Mengal, Secretary Local Government Saleh Nasir, Auditor General and Special Secretary Zahir Shah were present in the occasion.

Chairman PAC has cancelled audit paras of Local Government department for one month added all things would be discussed again in next meeting of PAC.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind has corroborated the remarks of Chairman PAC added without audit, Local Government’s affairs can’t be revamped,

“Without punishing some corrupt officers in LG department, corruption can’t be curbed.” Rind said.

“If Public Accounts Committee has rights to hold accountable Provincial Assembly, then Local Government departments’ should be scrutinized because nothing is superior then PAC.” Rind added.

Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi assured the meeting that, finance department would discuss the audit of Local Government the issue would be addressed with consensus.

