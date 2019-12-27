BSAC demands safe recovery of ‘abducted’Abdul Wahab Baloch

QUETTA: Chairman BSAC Dr. Nawab Khan Baloch on Friday threatened launch series of protests in Quetta if provincial government didn’t safely recover abducted member of Baloch Students Action Committee Abdul Wahab Baloch. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chairman BSAC Dr. Nawab Khan Baloch on Friday threatened launch series of protests in Quetta if provincial government didn’t safely recover abducted member of Baloch Students Action Committee Abdul Wahab Baloch.

“Wahab Baloch and his friend were kidnapped on December 10 but his friend was released on the very next day but Wahab still missing.” Nawab Baloch said claimed he was arrested in wrong charges.

He further said, the security forces assured the family that he would be released in few days but despite two weeks in captivity Wahab is yet to be releases,

“Wahab Baloch has completed his graduation from University of Balochistan his arrested causing fear among other students.” The Chairman BSAC said urged Human Rights Organizations to take notice of forced abduction of a provincial student.

The Baloch Students Action Committee threatened to start protests and rallies in Quetta if provincial government didn’t safely recover Wahab Baloch, “If he committed any crime or involved in illegal activities, he should be produced in courts for trial.”

