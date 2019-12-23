Bilawal Bhutto refuses to appear before NAB on Dec 24

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that if someone has courage to arrest him, should do so as he is not afraid of imprisonment as he would prove to be major dangerous while being incarcerated. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bilawal Bhutto announced on the occasion he would not appear before the National Accountability Bureau (at the NAB’s Rawalpindi Office) after being summoned by the NAB on Tuesday (today) due to his pre-occupation related to programme to be held in Rawalpindi on 27th December, 2019 to mark the death anniversary of his mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal said that he had been summoned by the NAB to appear before it on 24th December to deter him from commemorating the death anniversary of his mother Benazir Bhutto in Rawalpindi on 27th December.

While speaking at an emergency press conference here at media cell of Pakistan People’s Party, He categorically stated that he would commemorate the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto in Rawalpidi on 27th December despite all the obstacles as that was why he could not appear before the NAB on 24th December. He said that government’s use of power could not deter their passage.

Bilawal was flanked on the occasion by the party’s senior leader Sherry Rehman, Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, and other PPP leaders.

The PPP chairman on the occasion condemned the arrest of senior Opposition leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Ahsan Iqbal at the hands of NAB earlier in the day while terming the incident as part of the ongoing campaign on the part of the present government to victimize only the Opposition political parties in the country.

He said that next year 2020 would prove to be the year of the elections in the country as the next poll would result in the defeat of the present puppet rulers and other selected politicians in the country.

He said that there was no basis to summon him before the NAB on 24th December when the entire country knew very well that they would be going to commemorate the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto in Rawalpindi on 27th December. He said that a nexus had been developed between the government and the NAB to deter a son from commemorating the death anniversary of his mother.

He said that they had so far been denied the due permission by the government for holding the death anniversary function of Benazir Bhutto in Rawalpindi as the government had been using different methods to impede their plan to hold the death anniversary programme. “The rulers should be ashamed of themselves for stooping so low,” he said.

He said that present government had been using different methods to impede the politics being observed by them.

Bilawal said that the notice of summoning sent to him by the NAB was illegal when the former chief justice of Pakistan while hearing the case related to fake bank accounts had already declared that Bilawal Bhutto was innocent and had nothing to do with this case.

The PPP chairman said that he had duly answered in detail all the questions contained in the questionnaires of the NAB sent to him six months back related to the case as there was no cause to summon him at this time.

He said that though he had never accepted the law governing the NAB while terming it a law given by a dictator of the past but he would duly appear before the NAB whenever he was summoned next time in due deference of the law.

He said that for last one year only the Opposition in the country was being targeted by the government. He said that it was the intent of the government to harass the Opposition. “Whosoever Opposition leader speaks up gets arrested,” he said.

Urged the judiciary to protect the constitutional right to free speech and doing politics by the Opposition in the country.

He also called upon the judiciary to stop the campaign of the one-sided accountability drive in the country.

The PPP chairman lamented that no provincial minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been issued summoning notices by the NAB despite that the NAB chairman had earlier declared that accountability references had been readied in the Malam Jabba and BRTS Peshawar cases.

He said that the moment he decided to further carry out his political struggle he gets a notice by the NAB. He said that he would not do compromise on his political ideologies.

He lamented that government had made no progress at all to do legislation on the issue of extension in service of army chief despite issuance of detailed Supreme Court’s order. “We were of the viewpoint that the prime minister would reach Raiwind and Bilawal House the very next day of this judgment but now it seems that the government is not at all serious doing such legislation,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto said the incumbent PM had failed to perform his duties to develop national-level consensus on the issues of Kashmir problem and the country’s foreign policy.

To a question, he expressed hope that Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif would come back to the country to ably perform his constitutional duties including those related to the appointment of new chief election commissioner.

Bilawal appreciated the summoning of the meeting of Council of Common Interests by the PM in Islamabad the same day after a gap of one year as convening of such a forum would be helpful in long-pending issues of Sindh related to the federation.

