Bilawal asks MQM for help to topple PTI govt

“You can stop this injustice being done to Karachi and the injustice being done to Pakistan: Do break your alliance with the PTI, topple Imran Khan’s government and let Karachi be saved as we will support you. For the sake of Karachi, for the sake of people Karachi, we are ready to offer in Sindh as many ministries as MQM possesses today in the centre,” said PPP chairman.

Bilawal Bhutto made the startling offer to the Opposition political party in the province on Monday while addressing here in Korangi the ceremony to inaugurate four mega development projects built by PPP’s Sindh government in Karachi.

While extending his offer, the PPP chairman more than once said “Topple the Imran’s government” as he urged the MQM to break its alliance with PTI in the centre. The PPP chairman made the unexpected offer as Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar belonging to MQM Pakistan was present among the dignitaries who attended the event including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

In his speech, Bilawal mentioned that he was offering such a political party to join the PPP as coalition partners in Sindh, which in the past had worked along with the Peoples Party as allies.

“Do send Imran packing and get the share for Karachi and this province, get gas for them. Together we could ensure development of the province,” said the PPP chairman on the occasion.

“If not today then tomorrow this decision has to be taken by all the facilitators and allies of this government for saving Pakistan as for this cause the new Pakistan has to be eliminated,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto said the people of Karachi knew that PM Imran Khan had hoodwinked them as all his (PM’s) promises and slogans eventually turned out to be false and deceptive.

PPP Chairman said that upcoming year 2020 would turn out to be the year of general election as people of Karachi this time would take a U-turn on their decision to vote for the PTI in the last general polls as now they would support the PPP owing to the hard work of Peoples Party for development of Karachi.

He said that Karachi had been facing several issues as they wanted to get these problems resolved. He said that sheer injustice had been done in the case of Sindh first in the population census and then by denying its fiscal share in the NFC (National Finance Commission) award.

The PPP chairman announced on the occasion to resist the current natural gas allocation policy of the federal government as it had been usurping the right of his province of Sindh. He said that federal government had to withdraw its current anti-federation gas policy as further sticking to this policy would result in weakening of the federation.

He demanded the federal government to immediately dismiss the two federal ministers who had been continuously issuing statements in favour of the current anti-federation gas policy. “If in case these two ministers are not dismissed then we will be constrained to think that the federal government supports this anti-federation gas policy,” he said.

The PPP chairman said that construction of bridges, roads, buildings were important for Karachi but the most important aspect is that people who reside in Karachi should get their fundamental rights. He said that whether it was federal, provincial, or local government concerned to the city, the prime responsibility of all of them should be to get fundamental right for people of Karachi.

He urged the Karachi mayor to halt any anti-encroachment operation being carried out anywhere in the city as people should not be rendered shelter-less in the midst of peak winter season.

He said that Sindh government had been doing much focus to build the infrastructure of the city.

He said that Sindh government of Peoples Party would utilize the massive potential of Karachi to forge public-private partnerships for building civic infrastructure of the city. He said that earlier the Sindh government had secured a major success in the form of Thar coal project as it had been carried out under the public-private partnership mode. He said that completion of Thar coalition project by Sindh government had been internationally recognized.

PPP Chairman said that Sindh government in partnership with industrialists and businessmen of Karachi could serve the people of the city in best possible manner.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP’s Sindh government was the only government, which had been acting to serve the people of the city despite facing all the hardships.

He condemned the decision of federal government to delete the names of over 800,000 poor people from the list of the beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). He said that present government and rulers should be ashamed of themselves that amid worst economic crisis they had deprived poor women of Rs 1,000 they had used to get monthly under the BISP.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he would ask the Sindh government of his party to utilize the provincial Law Department to challenge this decision in court so to safeguard the beneficiaries of BISP in the province.

