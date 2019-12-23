BA’s welcome move

The members from treasury and opposition sides have jointly lend full support on a resolution demanding immediate restoration of students’ organizations in Balochistan adding the students’ unions helps in fostering democratic behaviour in the society. The students’ political history we would come to know how they have been fighting with dictators, authoritarians and fascists in history of Pakistan. Their courage never faltered. They launched long diatribes on dictators. Youth is an asset for any country. They are the source of capable human resource and movers of the wheel of development of the country. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The members from treasury and opposition sides have jointly lend full support on a resolution demanding immediate restoration of students’ organizations in Balochistan adding the students’ unions helps in fostering democratic behaviour in the society. The students’ political history we would come to know how they have been fighting with dictators, authoritarians and fascists in history of Pakistan. Their courage never faltered. They launched long diatribes on dictators. Youth is an asset for any country. They are the source of capable human resource and movers of the wheel of development of the country.

“Students plays an important role in developing political, social, educational and economic values in the society thus students unions helping students in setting their political ideology.” Sana Baloch said while tabling the resolution regarding restoration of Students unions in Balochistan.

He also urged provincial government to reach-out Federal Government in restoring students organization in Balochistan, “Tough Balochistan remains an impoverish province of the country but fortunately this soil yielded veteran names including Yousuf Aziz Magsi, Ghohs Buksh Bizenjo, Bacha Khan and Khan Shaheed who launched movement against British Government at Ali Garh University.” Sana Baloch added.

Students have the power to perform any activity and bring honour and respect for the country. The youth of Pakistan also has left no stone unturned in performing something big and bring honour to the country.

The ban was first put in place by Gen Ziaul Haq in 1984 as a means of ending dissent against his brutal martial law because he knew that the primary and most effective opposition to him would come from the campuses.

Student unions have played a crucial role in our history, with the movement led by students forcing the resignation of Pakistan’s first military dictator Ayub Khan in 1969 and pushing for the first election in the country in 1970. Student unions are the birthplace of ideologies and activism and prepare future generations for the responsibilities of being active citizens.

Student unions are the first step towards participation in national politics and the grooming of future leaders. They must be healthy forums where debate and dissent are welcomed.

In this context, one couldn’t agree more with the opinion of those in the saddle in the country that before restoration of the student unions, a comprehensive and enforceable code of conduct, learning from the best practices in internationally renowned universities across the globe, should be framed and put in place so as to enable the student unions to play their role effectively and positively contribute in grooming the youth as the future leaders of this country. The unions also help safeguard rights and interests of students as they take care of needs of students from water, bus services and quality food in cafes to scheduling fee at campus. However, the some claim that presence of student unions leads to violence in campuses that disrupts the peaceful environment which is a must for pursuing studies. There is some truth in the claim as some unions became so strong, rather headstrong, that they took virtual control of all academic activities as well and nothing could be done in an educational institution without approval of the union. Political parties too have been using students to advance their own political objectives without consideration for the academic future of students. We believe that a final decision should be taken after analyzing all pros and cons and if the unions are to be restored, Provincial government should make a clear cut framework for their conduct and operations should be laid down to forestall any negative fallout for academic activities or standard of education.

