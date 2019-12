QUETTA: Home department of Balochistan has placed ban on pillion riding, display of weapons on 25th December, 31st December to January 1st 2020, amid security concerns. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Home department of Balochistan has placed ban on pillion riding, display of weapons on 25th December, 31st December to January 1st 2020, amid security concerns.

According to a statement, Home department of Balochistan has imposed ban on the pillion riding, display of weapons on the occasion of Christmas as per section 144.

The pillion riding ban will also be enforced from December 31st, 2019 to January 1st, 2020, to avoid any life loss in aerial firing on the evening of New Year.

