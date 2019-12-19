Balochistan’s share in canal water

The Balochistan chief secretary has apprised the Sindh chief minister of the problems being faced by the province in receiving its share of water from Pat Feeder and Kirthar canals. According to a statement issued by the CM Secretariat in Quetta on Friday, Murad Ali Shah has assured Capt (retd) Fazeel Asghar of full cooperation in resolving the water distribution issue. A three-point agenda was discussed inequitable distribution of Hub Dam water, encroachment on Pat Feeder Canal and short supply of water from Pat Feeder and Kirthar canals. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

The Balochistan chief secretary has apprised the Sindh chief minister of the problems being faced by the province in receiving its share of water from Pat Feeder and Kirthar canals. According to a statement issued by the CM Secretariat in Quetta on Friday, Murad Ali Shah has assured Capt (retd) Fazeel Asghar of full cooperation in resolving the water distribution issue. A three-point agenda was discussed inequitable distribution of Hub Dam water, encroachment on Pat Feeder Canal and short supply of water from Pat Feeder and Kirthar canals.

Murad directed the Sindh technical departments with devising a viable water distribution plan to address the reservations of Balochistan. CM Murad was apprised by Chief Secretary Asghar that Balochistan was not receiving its share of water from Sindh.

He raised the issue of inequitable distribution of Hub Dam storage water between the two provinces, saying 71% of the dam’s catchment area falls in Balochistan, whereas only 29% in Sindh but still the apportionment of water has not been made accordingly. “Balochistan has been allocated 36% while Sindh is getting 63.44%,” he added.

The water crisis in the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) is not being shared equitably between the provinces of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan in the downstream. Balochistan was made a deliberate victim for being the tail ender or the last recipient of canal water from the Indus River System.

It is believed that Balochistan will face serious food shortages in future, making it a food deficit province once again depending on Sindh and the Punjab for food aid.

Naseerabad is the canal irrigated region and backbone of food production in Balochistan. Two main canals are irrigated land in Pat Feeder and Kirthar Canal command areas besides a few smaller canals receiving water from Sukkur Barrage. Complaints are lodged off and on over shortage of water in both the major canal system as control of those canals lie with the Sindh Irrigation Officials in the upper reaches of the Indus River System.

In past, Kirthar Canal irrigated some land of Sindh in the Jhal Magsi areas. Later on, the share of canal water was bifurcated by the Sindh Government by building the Magsi Canal.

With the unfair distribution of canal water, a large track of land had become barren for lack of water at the tail end. Same was the situation in the Pat Feeder Command area where more than quarter of a million acres of highly fertile land will become barren for not receiving water during the current season.

The Central Government, with its unlimited powers, should intervene in the matter and use the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to ensure proper share of water to Balochistan in its canal system. At the moment, IRSA officials are showing no interests in defending the legitimate interests of Balochistan in the Indus River System and denying legitimate share of water to the Province.

This is besides the Kachhi Canal project which is delayed for over two long decades and will take another decade to complete to receive the proper share of canal water for Balochistan. Kachhi Canal was planned following the Water Apportionment Accords among the Provinces in 1991 granting 10,000 additional cusecs of water to Balochistan.

In absence of the Kachhi Canal, both Sindh and Punjab are using the Balochistan’s share of canal water for more than quarter of a century. It is hoped that the current government would take the matter seriously with IRSA and give Balochistan its due share of water to make it a food basket for entire region.

Like this: Like Loading...