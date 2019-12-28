Balochistan wheat crisis deepens

QUETTA: The President of Pakistan Flour Mills Association Balochistan region Syed Saleh Agha has accused provincial food department for causing wheat turmoil in Balochistan adding the price of has each flour bag jumped to 5500 which would plagued poor masses with more crisis. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The President of Pakistan Flour Mills Association Balochistan region Syed Saleh Agha has accused provincial food department for causing wheat turmoil in Balochistan adding the price of has each flour bag jumped to 5500 which would plagued poor masses with more crisis.

“Despite knocking the doors of provincial government, but the rulers in Balochistan are not willing to hear our voice which would trigger-out severe wheat crisis in Balochistan.” Saleh Agha said on Saturday added the flour prices are high as compare with other provinces.

“Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and Balochistan Awami Party foiled in address the wheat crisis in Balochistan, Flour Mills Association and Chamber of Commerce have already warned provincial government regarding wheat crisis in Balochistan.”

He further said, wheat smuggling commenced from Sindh and Punjab province following the artificial wheat crisis in Balochistan, “People of downtrodden province are compelled to buy expensive flour as provincial government didn’t ready to take any serious step to address the issue.” Saleh Agha alleged.

“08 out of 16 flour mills have shut flour business following government’s flawed polices and shortage of wheat which would increase unemployment in Balochistan.”

