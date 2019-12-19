Balochistan govt to remove flaws in RTI act

QUETTA: The Two-Day Multi Stakeholders Consensus Workshop has concluded on Thursday with thorough discussion on protection of Journalists community in the country including new legislation for Journalists’ security. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Balochistan Assembly’s Parliamentary Task Force for Sustainable Development Goals, Peace and Justice Network, Parliamentary Commission for Human Rights and UNESCO jointly conducted the two-day workshop here in Quetta.

Lauding the services of Journalists Community in the society Bushra Rind has pledged new legislation in order to protect the journalist community, “Balochistan was the first province that launched Right to Information Act in 2005 which ensure access of information for journalists.” She said.

Citing the inauguration of Siddique Baloch Media Academy she said, Chief Minister Balochsitan Jam Kamal Khan has inaugurated province’s first media academy that would foster journalism in our province.

Addressing the ceremony Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi has said, provincial government keenly focusing on development projects as we have released 34 billion rupees in order to uplift province’s development,

“Education, Health and Infrastructure remain key objectives of incumbent provincial regime.” Buledi said announced to remove flaws in province’s Freedom of Information Act.

“We would unveil fully functional Right to Information Act following the precedents of Punjab and KPK province.”

The two-day workshop unanimously agreed upon implementation of freedom of speech and protection of Journalist community.

