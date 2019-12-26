Balochistan govt keen on improving cross-border trade

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has claimed revolutionary changes in Balochistan in terms of development projects stressed upon all departments to ensure legality, rules and regulations in all development schemes. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has claimed revolutionary changes in Balochistan in terms of development projects stressed upon all departments to ensure legality, rules and regulations in all development schemes.

He shared these views on Thursday while chairing a meeting to review the progress on Public Sector Development Program (PSDP)’s development schemes adding Balochistan needs to be shifted from generality to proficiency.

The meeting was briefed regarding 77 schemes in various sectors being considered as important for government while tenders for 1135 schemes thoroughly discussed in the meeting.

Calling assistance from consultants over government plans to boost economic activities at Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders CM Balochistan has said, economic activities at bordering areas would be unprecedented for provincial economy.

Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has also directed authorities to expedite progress on settling land issues for trade points at provincial Afghan and Iran borders.

Discussing the development schemes regarding new schools, Turbat Nursing Centres, Sports Complexes and Public Private Partnership Programs, CM Balochistan directed ordered installation of solar system in Awaran following Awaran Model Town Project.

“In order to yield positive objectives of government schemes, we need to bring proficiency in all departments because lack of sincerity and expertise ruined all departments and their performances.” Jam Kamal said directed support of private organization in development of Sports Complexes.

He further said, Government of Balochistan has been keenly working to ensure good governance in the province directed audit of all on-going development schemes in the province.

Like this: Like Loading...