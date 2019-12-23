Balochistan govt decides increasing hospitals’ budget, powers of medical superintendents

QUETTA: Balochistan government has decided to increase budget for government-run hospitals and administrative powers of medical superintendents (MS), on Monday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chief Minister Balochistan Jamal Kamal Khan, who also holds the Health Department, reviewed issues related to improvement in the health sector and enhancement of sanitation and treatment facilities at government hospitals in the provincial capital, Quetta.

An important meeting was held in the Chief Minister Secretariat on Monday, in which the Medical Superintendents of Sandeman Provincial Hospital, Bolan Medical Complex Hospital, Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Helpers Hospital, Benazir Hospital, Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital and Mufti Mahmood Memorial Hospital were present. Secretary of Finance, Secretary C&W, DIG Quetta, Commissioner Quetta, Deputy Commissioner Quetta and Health officials also attended the meeting.

Senior doctors on the occasion were consulted by the Chief Minister Balochistan, to address the issues of the health sector and improve the condition of hospitals. Consultation with physicians and seeking their opinion based on their experience, the participants of the meeting discussed other matters including hospital budget, human resources, financial management options, MSD issues, availability of medication and medical machinery repair.

Various suggestions were reviewed in this regard and a complete consensus was reached. The participants of the meeting agreed that raising the budget of hospitals, increasing the financial and non administrative powers of the medical superintendents and transfer powers at lower level to the health department can improve the situation of the hospitals.

While addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that every measure shall be taken for the improvements in the field of medicine and that modern and improved treatment facilities are available to the public at their doorsteps.

“Public can also monitor performance of the health department and hospitals and provide feedback through social media,” Jam Kamal said and insisted that if condition of hospital and health sector gets improved, people will appreciate the effort or else criticize the performance

Chief Minister said that changes have been made at the highest level in the health department, which is aimed at making the health sector in line with public expectations. “Pressure will not be allowed so that administrative officers and doctors of the department can perform their duties without any influence”.

He further added, the problems identified by senior doctors will be addressed,

“the government will ensure to provide special packages and other facilities to doctors, but we also have many expectations from doctors, hopefully the doctors will meet these expectations through their performance and serious attitudes,” the Chief Minister said.

Jam Kamal said that the health department functions differently compare to other departments where time is of utmost importance.

“Lives of people are linked to the health and performance of health department. There is no room for negligence, inconvenience in the department,” he added.

He said that the health department is a wider department with a lot of pressure, so more posts of director generals in the department and deputy medical superintendent of hospitals will be increased. “The powers will be shifted to the grassroots,” the chief minister said.

“A large part of the health sector is allocated and the development and non-development budget of the health sector is more than Rs 22 billion in the current financial year,” Jam Kamal said. However, if this sector cannot provide better treatment facilities to the people, it would be a shame Chief Minister said while also directed to make necessary amendments to the MSD policy for procurement of medicines and to recommend for hiring hospitals on the basis of contracting procurement of essential medicines and recruitment of technician to hospitals.

CM Jam Kamal said that Cardiac wards are to be established in Bolan Medical Complex Hospital and Sheikh Zayed Hospital. Committee headed by the Chief Secretary Balochistan would be constituted to review the amendments to the health and rules of the department, which would also include senior doctors, the CM directed Secretary C&W to comply Immediately for the preparation of PC One for the construction projects in government hospitals.

The Chief Minister directed the DIG Quetta to take necessary measures for the security of the hospitals and present the SNE for the special recruitment of security personnel for the hospitals. The Chief Minister said that every 15 days the meeting would be convened to review the health issues of the department.

