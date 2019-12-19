Balochistan Governor awards 673 degrees at BUITEMS convocation

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said first and foremost, a complete education system provides large number of qualified people with advanced knowledge’s and skills in a wide range of subjects. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He said through attending various educational facilities, including but not limited high school, college and university, people can get themselves prepared for and contributed to the development of the country, which clearly requires the effort from all profession. For instance, if you want to be an architect, you go to university to learn basic knowledge in construction and designing, if you want to be doctor or nurse, you go to a medicine school to get familiar with all kinds of medicines and acquire some first-hand experience.

Addressing the students, teachers and other distinguished audience in the 15th convocation of Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences BUITEMS was held on Thursday at Takatu Campus Quetta. Governor Balochistan awarded Bachelor and Masters Degrees to 673 students. Gold Medals were also given to 35 best students of the year. Students, Parents, Vice Chancellors of different universities of Balochistan and representatives of civil society also attended the annual convocation of Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences BUITEMS in large number

“Education in itself has tremendous influence on spirit civilization, which accounts for a large part in a country’s development. As a place where knowledge handed down and wisdom passed around, school represent the homeland of scholars like Socrates and Confucius, who had huge impact on the promotion of spirit civilization, and the birthplace of innovative ideas like democracy” told by Governor Balochistan.

He added that t is necessary to familiarize students to the technology and modern living and careers and in the development of country. if the students knows that what and how technology helps in the development of a country and they are thought about the technology then they can make advanced from them and can play a great role because nowadays the student are talented and can achieved the targets. The technology can become country prosperity; they play a huge role in the developing countries.

“Education is the driving force for the national development and economic growth is very strongly depends on the education and these both are playing great role in developing a country. The nations are build by education economic growth can be increased, if the peoples of a country are educated they can easily grow up the national economy because then they can better knows the economic principles and rules and can think about them easily if they are educated” Governor Balochistan said.

Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Governor Balochistan said Education gives people the skills they need to help themselves out of poverty or, in other words, into prosperity. If one got education then he is able to a better job than a labor’s work. He is able to do a government job or any other private job and can show their skills which are helpful in developing a country. There is huge difference between an educated and uneducated person, an uneducated can’t show his ideas and skills better than an educated person. He is always beyond the educated one. Hence it is the education which can leads a person from poverty into prosperity.

