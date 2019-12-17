Balochistan Assembly unanimously condemns Indian citizenship law

QUETTA: Opposition and treasury members of the Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday strongly condemned the Indian government move adopting controversial citizenship amendment bill, which Indian parliament passed to deprive the Muslims of Assam from nationality. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Opposition and treasury members of the Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday strongly condemned the Indian government move adopting controversial citizenship amendment bill, which Indian parliament passed to deprive the Muslims of Assam from nationality.

The leader of the opposition, Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate on a point of order taken up the issue in the house when assembly session started with Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail in the chair. He strongly criticized the Modi government has passed a contentious citizenship bill that critics have slammed as unconstitutional and discriminatory because it excludes Muslims from the nationality that will be granted to religious minorities from three neighboring countries.

“Imposing controversial citizenship amendment bill is a well planned conspiracy against Indian Muslims and against the charter of United Nation,” Malik Sikandar said, adding that Prime Minister Modi is implementing the agenda of RSS eliminate Muslims to make Indian a complete Hindu state.

He urged Pakistan government to deal this issue through diplomatic efforts and expose Indian rulers before entire world. He also condemned Indian government for committing brutality, killings of innocent Muslims in Occupied Kashmir where curfew imposed since last 136 days and people have no facilities of communication, health and education. He said that Indian forces were killing Kashmiri youths and arresting them. Thousands of Kashmiri people including their leadership had arrested and sent them in far-flung areas of India.

“Indian Army is directly involved in genocide and atrocities against innocent Muslims. Violent use of power by the Indian Armed forces at University of New Delhi should be condemned” Opposition leader Malik Sikandar said. He also said world community must have to take notice on the recent moves taken by Indian Government of BJP. Time has arrived to raise voice against anti Muslim actions taken by BJP government in India.

Syed Fazal Agha and other members also declared the Bill as a conspiracy hatched against minorities. This week, India’s Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, fundamentally changing the country’s Citizenship Act of 1955 — and setting off protests in the northeastern states and a curfew in some cities. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government introduced the bill during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term, but Parliament failed to pass the bill at that time. The BJP reintroduced the bill on Monday, and it cleared both lower house and upper house.

President Ram Nath Kovind signed the bill into law on Thursday. Many other members also spoke on the issue and urged upon international community to take notice of Indian government’s illegal citizenship bill that deprived several million Muslims from the citizenship. They also termed the Indian government move conspiracy against Muslims living India as minority.

During Question and Answers session, provincial minister Balochistan for social welfare Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetiran expressed his anger against spokesperson of government of Balochistan and Commissioner Quetta division. Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetiran said that the way these officials opened a media trial of Sardar Saleh Bhootani is not acceptable to us at any cost. “We will not permit anyone to conduct media trial of an honorable elected member of Balochistan Assembly and a Chieftain of a Tribe of Balochistan and provincial minister,” Sardar Khetiran said.

He also said handing over the charge of Managing Director WASA as project Director to Commissioner Quetta Division is totally against the Law and it is an illegal attempt. “Sardar Saleh Bhootani is a seasoned Politician and Chieftain of Bhootani Tribe, nobody has the right to conduct media trail of a honorable elected member parliament” he said.

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetiran also criticized on the decision of Special Court regarding former President and chief of army staff COAS Pervez Musharraf.

“Decision and case against a person who served the nation for more than forty years was not legitimate,” Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetiran said. Sardar Khetiran further added that decision regarding Pervez Musharraf will not bring positive effects, and may demoralize the nation. However, Sana Baloch of BNP-Mengal and Nasarullah Zerey of PKMAP term the decision of the special court against General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf a “big decision in the history of Pakistan.” They said that with the implementation on the sentence no one would think to violate constitution in future.

Earlier Bills of Gwadar Development Authority GDA and Balochistan Development Authority BDA; suggestions regarding public libraries, sports, culture, were also presented in the house. Some very important question regarding Law and order had to defer for the next session. Earlier Fateha was also offered for the 13 people who died last week at Khanozai Muslim Bagh district Killa Saifullah in a road accident in the house.

