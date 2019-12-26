Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to facilitate fisheries in Gwadar

QUETTA: Balochistan Assembly unanimously approved resolution for supply of water, electricity and other provision of facilities to fisheries in Gwadar on Thursday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel chaired a session of Balochistan Assembly.

Member of provincial assembly (MPA) Mir Hammal Kalmati tabled a resolution and demanded that practical measures would be taken to address problems of Gwadar.

Resolution regarding Fishermen of Gwadar issues, shortage of clean and drinking water in Gwadar, shortfall of electricity power supply and unemployment was presented from opposition members of Balochistan National Party including Sana Baloch, Mir Akhtar Hussain Langove and Mir Hammal Kalmati.

Addressing on the resolution, Sana Baloch accused that by a well planned conspiracy attempts and measures are being taken to wipe out the local people from Gwadar. Rights and promised privileges for the people of Gwadar are in danger.

“We must have to take action to secure and to protect the rights of the local population of Gawadar” Sana Baloch said.

Mir Akhtar Hussain Langov said, label of CPEC project has imposed on old projects of National Highways and now they are included in China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project.

“Attempts are being made to shift the local population from their native land” Mir Akhtar Hussain Langove also accused.

The sense of deprivation was being increased among public in the area after reading it during session, he said and added people would record their protest if problems of Gwadar were not resolved at earliest.

Balochistan Assembly unanimously passed resolution regarding legal trade with neighboring Iran and Afghanistan on Thursday

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) MPA Nasrullah Khan Zehray tabled the Resolution.

Resolution stated that traders associated with import and exports regularly paid taxes` along with Good Declaration Form and Bill of Money at Quetta, Chaman and Taftan.

Provincial Agriculture Minister said on point of order that entire Gwadar affairs were under authority of Federal government, saying it was significant that stakeholders of Balochistan should also be taken into confidence in matters of Gwadar for durable solution of problems.

Lawmakers also approved resolutions regarding legal trade with Afghanistan and provision of basic amenities to people of Sariab road Quetta.

The report 2016 and 2017 of Auditor General Pakistan was presented in provincial.

Earlier adjourn movement was also tabled in the house regarding Sabzal Road Quetta extension. Adjourn movement was presented by Mir Ahmed Nawaz member Parliament of Balochistan from BNP – Mengal. Movement was approved by the house for discussion in the next session.

On call attention notice BNP Ms. Shakeela Naveed Dehwar raised the issue of land dispute of Hazar Ganji area of Quetta.

“Land Grabbers Mafia attacked on actual owners of the land to grab the land of Hazar Ganji Quetta” MPA Shakila Naveed Dehwar said.

Nasrullah Zehray retaliated and said opponents bought the land from Syed Aurangzeb Shah. Minister for Home and Tribal Affaris Balolchistan Mir Zia Ahmed Langov assured the house that land dispute will be solved very soon. Mir Zia Ahmed Langov also assured the house that investigation report of the land dispute will be presented in the august house after completing investigation.

“Special Committee has also been convened on the matter of Land Dispute of Hazar Ganji area of Quetta” Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Balochistan said.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Muskhel adjourned the session of Balochistan Assembly indefinitely.

