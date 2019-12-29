Baloch and Pashtun elders urge tribes to protect their ancestral land

QUETTA: Addressing the Peace Jirga of comprising on Baloch and Pashtun tribes, the tribal chieftains and leaders have urged all tribes to avoid from selling their ancestral land stressing upon to protect the lands for future generations. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Peace Jirga held on Sunday here in Quetta which was attended by Chief of Bairak Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani, Sardar Javed Lehri, MNA Agha Hassan Baloch, MPA Malik Naseer Shahwani, Syed Aurangzaib Shah, Syed Habibullah, Meer Liaquat Lehri, Qari Saifullah Khilji, Sardarzada Hassan Bangulzai, Meer Nizam Kurd and other tribal elders.

The Peace Jirga stressed upon all tribes to secure their ancestral lands for future generation of Balochistan adding instead of inciting violence among tribe for lands, we should address the land issues with peace and harmony.

The Jirga also demanded allotment of land having no record to the tribes living in Balochistan also condemned the attack on Syed Auranzaib Shah who escapes life threatening attack by land grabbers.

“A conspiracy being played in Balochistan against ancestral land of Baloch and Pashtun tribes hence we should show unity in order to unveil the mafia engaging tribes into fight by causing land disputes among Baloch and Pashtun tribes.

The Jirga also alleged the Administration for protecting the land grabbers added the land mafia attempting to evict tribes living on their ancestral lands from centuries vowing to protect their tribal lands.

The Speakers in the Jirga urged all tribes to refrain from selling their lands for business purpose added we have to preserve lands for our future generations,

“Afghan Refugees have been threatening the identity of local tribes living here from centuries, thus apart from prejudice Pashtuns tribes should play their role for safe repatriation of Afghan refugees.” The Peace Jirga members added.

