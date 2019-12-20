QUETTA: Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo met Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Khan in his chamber at Provincial Assembly on Friday.
In long duration, meeting they discussed political situation and exchanged views on other issues.
BA Speaker meets CM Jam Kamal
Published on – December 21, 2019 – 1:00 am
By Our Reporter
