BA Speaker meets CM Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo met Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Khan in his chamber at Provincial Assembly on Friday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo met Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Khan in his chamber at Provincial Assembly on Friday.

In long duration, meeting they discussed political situation and exchanged views on other issues.

Like this: Like Loading...