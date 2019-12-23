BA session: opposition stages sit-in over Gwadar issue

QUETTA: The opposition members during Monday’s Assembly proceeding protested against government of Balochistan’s non-seriousness toward issues pestering people of Gwadar setting sit-in inside the Assembly. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Assembly session chaired by Panel Chairman Qadir Nail witnessed uproar caused by opposition parties demanding government’s attention on port-city Gwadar.

Despite Government’s assurance, the opposition members set a sit-in before Speaker’s dais and chanted slogans against provincial government accusing government of neglecting woes of people of Gwadar.

“People of Gwadar are owner of their resources thus we would never compromise on interest of people of Balochistan.” Sana Baloch said while addressing the proceeding.

“Previous Assembly adopted a resolution over land issues in Gwadar but we didn’t witness any implementation.” Mr. Baloch said seeking three months ultimatum from government over legislation on Gwadar’s land issues.

Sharing views over the problems of Gwadar JUI F’s MPA Syed Fazal Agha has said, government has been doubling Gwadar’s issues by neglecting the elected representatives of Gwadar.

The Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party Asghar Khan Achakzai has proposed a Parliamentary Committee comprising all parties in order to go for new legislation for Gwadar.

“Fortunately our province is blessed with natural wealth thus people of Balochistan should be taken into confidence while any decision links over future of this province.” Asghar Khan said.

Expressing astonishment over opposition’s protest Finance Zahoor Buledi has expelled allegations regarding government’s non-seriousness toward Gwadar adding mega-development schemes underway in Gwadar,

“When we formed provincial government, people of Gwadar were facing worst water crisis but the issue has also been resolved, new university being constructed in Gwadar.” Buledi said.

“Government has initiative development projects in Gwadar worth of 10 billion rupees apart of MPA fund, government would walk with opposition members in taking any decision related to Gwadar including legislation on city’s issues.” The Finance Minister added.

He also suggested that opposition members can table previous resolution in the house for debate by government and opposition members.

