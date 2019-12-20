Astola Island faces no ecological threats amid increased tourists

QUETTA: Pakistan’s first marine protected area and a potential eco-tourism sport of Astola Island face no ecological threats amid increased influx of tourists at the site. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Pakistan’s first marine protected area and a potential eco-tourism sport of Astola Island face no ecological threats amid increased influx of tourists at the site.

Environmental Protection Agency Balochistan official Muhammad Khan informed that the Island was declared a marine protected area due to its favourable habitat for marine life and fauna.

There were no such complaints by the local people of environmental violations made by tourists rather certain environmentalists based in Islamabad had reportedly raised concerns that tourists visiting the Island were making barbeque and other activities damaging the ecology at Astola Island, he added.

Khan said the Island due to its remote location was not easily accessible as it would take 8 hours long voyage from Karachi to reach the location and even 5 hours travel on boat from Pasni fishing port.

‘We in case of such situations depute our staff to control the risk whereas the fisheries department is also present in the area. However, the area is hilly which makes it impossible to make such activities by any tourists.

The local tourists from Karachi come to Astola for diving including divers from different diving clubs of Karachi,’ Khan added.

The Island’s, he said unique topography and landmarks that made it a worth visiting place include seven different shape hills with surreal patterns, turquoise color water, clean white beach, different color fish and other marine species.

The International Union of Conservation (IUCN) states: ‘The Astola Island is located approximately 25 km off the coast of Balochistan province, and is Pakistan’s largest offshore island spanning 6.7 square kilometer.

