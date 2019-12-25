Arif Hassani inaugurates local govt office in Chagai

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Construction and Communication Meer Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani has inaugurated District Local Government Office in Chagai vowed to address public issues on priority level. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Construction and Communication Meer Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani has inaugurated District Local Government Office in Chagai vowed to address public issues on priority level.

“Government of Balochistan utilizing all resources to ensures facilities for masses and uplift development in all districts.” Arif Hassani said added issues in Chagai district would be address on priority level.

The Minister inaugurated the newly constructed District Local Office in Chaghi also visited the under-construction Dalbandin Bus Adda being consctruced with total funds of 50 million rupees.

“People of Dalbandin would witness relief after completion of Dalbandin Bus Adda which would ease traffic issues in the city.” The C&W Minister said added government commenced equal development schemes in rural and urban areas of district Chaghi.

“Strict monitoring mechanism being ensures in order to remove flaws from development schemes.” Arif Hassani said directed authorities to avoid negligence and flaws in development projects.

The Minister also pledged of quality in all development schemes.

Like this: Like Loading...