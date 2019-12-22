All institutions should work within constitutional limits: Ghulam Sarwar

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has on Saturday said that all institutions should work within their constitutional limits as an internal clash may lead the country towards anarchy.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the decision against former army chief General (retd) Pervez Musharraf is a continuation of erstwhile chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry’s verdict given in 2007. Relationship between the judiciary and Pervez Musharraf was damaged following the reference against Iftikhar Chaudhry, he remarked.

“It is unfortunate that the reference was not taken up as the case should have been heard. Reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and the matter of army chief’s extension are connected to the same series.

“December 16 is a sad day in Pakistan’s history due to the fall of Dhaka and Army Public School (APS) incident. The grief of these two tragedies was not over yet and the court sentenced Pervez Musharraf to death on December 17 while issued a shocking detailed verdict on December 19.”