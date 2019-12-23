Ahsan Iqbal arrested by NAB in Narowal Sports City case

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal was arrested on Monday by the National Accountability Bureau as he appeared before it in relation to a corruption case. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to a NAB spokesman, the authority has arrested the PML-N leader in relation to the Narowal Sports City Complex case. The NAB’s Rawalpindi chapter had summoned Iqbal in relation to the case today.

According to the NAB, Ahsan Iqbal will be presented before an accountability court on Tuesday for his physical remand.

His medical check-up will be completed today.

Sources said the arrest warrant for the PML-leader was signed by NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

NAB had begun investigating the complex in July 2018. It was built at the staggering cost of over Rs3,000 million.

The NAB investigation team also visited the Narowal Sports City project last month to secure records.

The mega venture was one of the primary projects developed under former minister for planning Ahsan Iqbal during the PML-N’s tenure.

