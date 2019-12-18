Afghan talks begins again

Three months after U.S President Donald Trump abruptly called off peace talks with the Afghan Taliban, the United States has resumed the dialogue process in Doha over the weekend. Pakistan has welcomed the resumption of the US-Taliban talks. “We hope that it will lead to intra-Afghan negotiations and ultimately to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. Pakistan encourages all parties to the conflict to engage constructively as a shared responsibility”, foreign office spokesperson said. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Three months after U.S President Donald Trump abruptly called off peace talks with the Afghan Taliban, the United States has resumed the dialogue process in Doha over the weekend. Pakistan has welcomed the resumption of the US-Taliban talks. “We hope that it will lead to intra-Afghan negotiations and ultimately to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. Pakistan encourages all parties to the conflict to engage constructively as a shared responsibility”, foreign office spokesperson said. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and US Special Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad have discussed different ways to address the bumps slowing the peace talks being held in Doha.

The Bagram airbase is the US military base. Khalilzad expressed his ire through a tweet: “When I met the Talibs today, I expressed outrage about yesterday’s attack on Bagram, which recklessly killed two and wounded dozens of civilians. Taliban must show they are willing and able to respond to Afghan desire for peace. We’re taking a brief pause for them to consult their leadership on this essential topic.” The growing incidents of terrorism in Afghanistan, all attributed to the Taliban, point to hopelessness in the ongoing talks between the Taliban and the US government for a political settlement in the war-torn country. The second round of the talks, which started in December, after the first round was abruptly called off by US President Donald Trump in September, has been stalled in the wake of an attack on Bagram airbase.

The US and Taliban have all along been talking to each other informally. Pakistan has played a key part in persuading the two sides to restart the process. Since disruption, Pakistan has been pushing for the resumption of talks. During October, Pakistan hosted the Afghan Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and arranged a meeting between the US special envoy and the Taliban delegation. Though no details were shared by either side, sources familiar with the talks revealed that the focus of discussion was on the ceasefire or at least reduction of violence by all sides, and some progress was made. Other players including China, Russia and Saudi Arabia have also been trying to persuade the Taliban to show flexibility in their approach.

In November, when President Trump announced opening talks with the Taliban during a Thanksgiving trip to US troops in Afghanistan, he had hoped that the Taliban would follow with a ceasefire. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, however, had appealed to the US to ensure the ceasefire before reinitiating talks. Taliban, though, never promised any such step. The world is hoping against hope to broker a peace deal with the militants, whose only skill is fighting an endless war. Pakistan is backing the process despite having its own futile exercise of trying to reach a political settlement with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan in 2014. During those talks, the government demanded a ceasefire again and again but the TTP continued killing people only to raise the stakes.

The flawed process has one main party the Kabul government excluded on the request of the Taliban and this clouds the process. Kabul sees Pakistan’s hand behind their exclusion. Foreign Minister Qureshi says if the US-Taliban negotiations are successful there will be a need for intra-Afghan dialogue for which Pakistan is providing support as well. Such open ended assessments cater for fitting into any setting that Trump may pronounce for Afghanistan, alongside his usual U-turns, summersaults etc. The process has begun, but where is peace? However, external players have their roles, lasting stability can only come when the Taliban and their Afghan rivals decide to end hostilities and work for peace. Afghanistan needs to understand Islamabad’s perspective and reach US government to be part of the peace talks with Taliban.

